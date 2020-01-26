Kano rerun poll: APC’s Abdulmumin Jibrin loses to PDP’s Ali Datti

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in yesterday’s re-run election in Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in Kano state, Ali Datti Yako has been declared winner of the poll.

Yako defeated former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, who contested for the seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing the results of the election, the Returning Officer in-charge of Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, Professor Abdullahi Arabi said Yako scored 48,601 votes to defeat Kofa who pulled 13,507 votes.

Results for Doguwa/Tudun Wada, Kumbotso federal constituencies and other state constituencies would be announced later, as results of the elections started coming in late Saturday night.

