Kano repatriates 61 Almajiri children to Kebbi

Kano State Government has repatriated sixty one Almajiri children to Kebbi State, according to Gov Atiku Bagudu.

The children who were brought back to their state of origin, Kebbi, were in company of their teacher.

They were received in Birnin Kebbi, on Friday at the IDP camp in Kalgo.

The governor, members of the State Executive Council, local government councils’ chairmen and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) among others witnessed their arrival.

Speaking at the event, the Governor said that, the repatriation of the children to Kebbi State by Kano State Government was in line with the recent decision taken by the Governors of the nineteen (19) Northern states.

According to him, the children were earlier tested by the Kano State Government and duly declared COVID-19 free.

Bagudu said that those who have tested positive to the disease were left at Kano, receiving treatment , while they will be repatriated afterwards.

The governor explained that, the decision to repatriate such children to their various states of origin was unanimously taken by the Governors.

“This decision was taken in the best interest of the children, as well as the educational development of the region..

“Education is the basic fundamental human right of these children and we will not tinker with it

“These children are from Maiyama, Jega, Argungu, Dandi, Suru, Bagudo and Kalgo.

“They will be handed over to the chairmen, for them to be reunited with their various families for continuation of their education.

“Their proper identities would be ascertained and those whose proper identities could not be immediately ascertained will be taken to the various Government orphanages

“The state government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that, these children’s education is not toyed with,” Bagudu said.

The governor also announced that each of the children would be given a token amount of money, as a start up base for the continuation of his education.

The governor also announced that the state government will also soon conduct a census of all the Almajiri Children across the state .

