Kano relaxes lockdown for Ramadan shopping

Kano State government says it has relaxed the ongoing lockdown from 6am-12pm for Thursday only.

The government said the decision was made to allow citizens stockpile foodstuff and other items in preparation for the Ramadan period.

This was disclosed by the state deputy governor, Dr.Nasiru Gawuna, while speaking with pressmen on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the relaxation of lockdown is aimed at allowing people get set for Ramadan period.

“in view of preparation for Ramadan period, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has relax the ongoing lockdown from 6am-12pm on Thursday to enable people buying necessary foodstuff and items needed for Ramadan period which is expected to commence on Friday,” he said.

The lockdown is to continue the following day, Friday 24 April, 2020.

Kano had declared a lockdown last Thursday to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 in the state.

