Kano relaxes Covid-19 lockdown for 12 hours weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has eased the two-week lockdown imposed on Kano state by President Muhammadu Buhari in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus among the residents by 12 hours a week.

The initiative was meant to allow residents stock foodstuff especially during ongoing Ramadan fast.

Ganduje said decision was reached after robust consultation with professionals and members of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

He however said all markets with the exception of Yankaba commodity and vegetables market and the Yan-Lemo markets will be allowed to operate for six hours from 10am to 4pm on Mondays and Thursdays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He said only neighbourhood supermarkets would be allowed to operate besides the two markets.

He stressed that attendance at the markets must be based on use of face masks which he said would be made compulsory very soon.

The governor declared zero tolerance for inflationary tendencies due to personal and selfish interest by commodity sellers, saying he had directed the state Anti-corruption agency to visit the basic commodity markets and stores to ensure that no one is taking advantage of the lockdown and the Ramadan fast to inflate the prices of essential commodities.

He said he had met Alhaji Aliko Dangote and other business moguls in the state over the price of sugar, rice and many other essentials.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App