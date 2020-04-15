Kano records five more cases of coronavirus

  1. Home
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kano state has risen to nine as five more cases were recorded on Wednesday.

The state’s Commissioner for Health Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa announced this on the official Twitter handle of the ministry@ @KNSMOH.

Though no detail was given about the new cases, the tweet however stated that “as at 10:25am five additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kano state.”

 

Details soon…

