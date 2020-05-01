  1. Home
  3. Kano records 80 new coronavirus cases as Nigeria’s total reaches 1,932
Kano records 80 new coronavirus cases as Nigeria’s total reaches 1,932

Samples being tested for COVID-19 at an NCDC lab recently.

Laboratory tests on Thursday, confirmed 80 new cases of coronavirus infections in Kano, raising the state’s total to 219, overtaking the Federal Capital Territory, FCT as the state with the second highest number of confirmed cases in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its COVID-19 case update, noted that a total of 204 new cases were confirmed in the country, bringing the total to 1932. The number of deaths also increased to 58 while 319 patients have been discharged.

Kano with 80 new cases recorded the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, followed by Lagos, which recorded 45, Gombe-12, Bauchi-9, Sokoto-9, Borno-7, Edo-7. Rivers and Ogun recorded six cases each; FCT (Abuja), Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa confirmed four cases each while Kaduna had 3 new cases, Oyo, Delta and Nasarawa recored 2 cases each and one case each was confirmed in Ondo and Kebbi.

The NCDC noted that as at Thursday, 34 states and the FCT have recorded at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

71% of all cases are from three states- Lagos, Kano and FCT.

