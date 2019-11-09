Kano receives Chinese investors

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state government alongside the state’s business community have received a high level delegation from Shandong Province, Peoples’ Republic of China, to discuss investment partnership.

This followed an earlier visit led by the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, when he signed an MOU on behalf of the Kano State Government with the Shandong Province on mutual investment relationship.

Speaking at the meeting held at Afficent Event Centre, Kano, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, restated the commitment of his administration to partner with People’s Republic of China in boosting commercial activities in the state.

Ganduje, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said considering the vast commercial opportunities and endowments which the state is blessed with, government would not hesitate on its effort to encourage investors to come and invest.

“We have many areas of investment opportunities that our investors can properly harness for mutual investment benefits which include leather industry, textile industry, Agro Allied industry and solid minerals, among others,” he explained.

He added that in trying to actualize the relationship between Shandong Province and the state’s investors, his administration would continue to lend its support and encouragement to see that its dream on investment comes to reality.

In his speech, the leader of the Chinese delegation, who is also the President of Shandong Provincial Committee, Mr Fu Zhifang, expressed appreciation to the people of Kano for the great hospitality accorded to them during the visit.

“We have been to some historical sites of the ancient city of Kano and some commercials centers, from what we have seen, there are a lot of endowments on investments which will soon be established between the sister States,” he said.

Mr Zhifang assured the governor that their visit to Kano would give room for investment relationship with Shandong Province, which according to him, would be beneficial to the present and future generations of the People’s Republic of China and Nigeria in general.

