Kano re-run election: Police restrict vehicular movement in affected LGAs

ADVERTISEMENT

Declare zero tolerance to thuggery

Police in Kano have placed a temporary ban on vehicular movement from 12:00am on Friday till late Saturday in nine local government areas of the state ahead of the re-run election scheduled to hold on Saturday.

The spokesman of the Police command in Kano, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa in a statement issued late Wednesday said the measure was meant to ensure free, fair and credible polls in the affected areas.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had scheduled the election to fill the vacant seats at both state and national assembly following the decision of the court declaring the seats vacant.

The police said the ban on vehicular movement and other security measures taken were aimed at providing a conducive environment for the eligible voters to exercise their franchise devoid of any intimidation or manipulation.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The affected local government areas according to the statement include Bebeji, Tudun Wada, Doguwa, Rogo, Kumbotso, Kiru and Bunkure. Others are Minjibir and Madobi.

The command also declared zero tolerance to any act of political thuggery, stressing its resolve to deal decisively with anyone caught with offensive weapons before, during and after the elections.

Kiyawa further emphasised that only those with authentic voters card would be allowed into the polling stations.

He said the Police would work with sister security agencies to ensure full enforcement of the ban and therefore urged the populace to comply.

The statement reads:

“The Kano State Police Command under the leadership of CP Habu A. Sani, psc wishes to inform the good people of Kano State that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct Re-run Election on Saturday, 25th January, 2020 in the following Local Government Areas of the State (1) Bebeji (2) Tudun Wada (3) Doguwa (4) Rogo (5) Kumbotso (6) Kiru (7) Bunkure (8) Minjibir (9) Madobi.

“The Command in conjunction with sister Security Agencies has concluded all security arrangements for peaceful conduct of the election and wishes to inform the general public to observe the following;

1. In all the Local Government Areas where Election will take place, Movement of Vehicles, Tricycles and Motorcycles are strictly restricted from midnight 0000hrs on the eve of election throughout the Election Day, except those on essential service such as Ambulance, Fire Service Trucks, Accredited Election Observers Vehicles, etc.

2. Utilization of Thugs (Yan-Daba) are not allowed completely.

3. Carrying offensive weapons are not allowed.

4. Only eligible Voters will be allowed at the polling units.

5. Anybody without Voter’s Card indicating the voting unit will not be allowed at the polling unit.

6. No Importation of any person to the election areas that are not accredited by INEC and only Agents accredited by INEC will be allowed at the Polling Units.

7. The Command wishes every resident of Kano State a peaceful and successful conduct of the Re-run Election. The Security Agencies will continue to be impartial, neutral, professional, civil and firm to ensure maintenance of highest decorum in the conduct of their duties.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App