Kano presents N17.9m relief items to victims of flood

The Kano State Government has presented relief materials and money worth N17.9m to the 2018 victims of flood disaster across the state.

The beneficiaries were from three out of the seven local government areas affected by the disaster in the state. They are Gwarzo, Kabo and Rimin Gado Local Government Areas.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this at the flag off ceremony of distribution of the relief materials to the victims of 2018 flood disaster organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Dambatta local government area.

Ganduje, represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, explained that the gesture was part of the present administration’s commitment to ease the hardship of the affected people.

He said his administration had earmarked the sum of N100 million to support the victims of the flood disasters across the state, assuring that “the remaining four local government areas of Wudil, Dambatta, Dawakin Tofa and Gabasawa that had been affected by the flood would soon be presented with the relief materials.

“The State Emergency Management Agency had already estimated what have been lost at the affected local government areas of the state and they would soon be presented with assistance.”

The governor directed the agency to ensure that all the victims received their share of the relief materials at the appropriate time.

In his remarks, the Emir of Bichi, Dr Aminu Ado Bayero, expressed his gratitude to Allah for his emergence as new Emir of Bichi, which he described as yet another opportunity to serve his people and ensure peace and stability in the state and country at large.

