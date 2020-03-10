Kano power supply requires private sector investment – Osinbajo

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said there’s need to get private sector investment along with government’s to ensure adequate power supply to Kano state.

Osinbajo stated this while receiving a delegation from the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KACCIMA) led by its President, Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“If we can bring substantial amount of investment in power to Kano, we can really make a difference. So, I am looking forward to working with you on power,” Osinbajo said in a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

The Vice President, who stressed the need for closer collaboration between KACCIMA and the Federal Government, said: “anyone who understands the history of business in Nigeria cannot in any way diminish the importance of the Kano business community.

“As a matter of fact, when we started the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), in engaging the partnership that will help us, Lagos and Kano had to be the two focal points for the implementation of our reform plans.

“We must establish a way of collaborating, where we look at specific measures on how to advance solutions to the numerous problems that are facing us.”

Osinbajo said the regular interface between the private sector and the Federal Government would continue because of their contribution to the development of the economy, especially in creating employment.

He said the federal government would do everything possible to support the business community in Kano.

He reiterated efforts being made by the Federal Government to further support agricultural production including a collaboration with other partners using 12 dams across the country under the Transforming Irrigation Management Project.

The Vice President also challenged the business community in the state to support the free education initiative of the Kano state government as a way of building the future workforce for the industries that would be established.

The President of KACCIMA, however, hailed Prof. Osinbajo for his commitment to the achievement of successes under the ease of doing business initiative, describing VP Osinbajo as a “reliable partner,” of the President.

