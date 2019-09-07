  1. Home
Kano police arrest 100 in massive crime sweep

By Abbas Ibrahim Dalibi Published Date

Police in Kano have put on parade 100 people arrested for criminal activities.

State police commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu said the command new intelligence gathering techniques using community policing.

Operatives of Operation Puff Adder in various units of the state police command went out on operations for 20 days after Sallah.

The 100 were arrested in the raids for various offences—kidnapping, armed robbery, cybercrime, forgery.

Iliyasu also disclosed that the Operation has been achieving the desired results and will be sustained.

“All non-repentant criminals will have no hiding place in Kano and are strongly advised to leave the state completely otherwise they will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

