Kano Pillars will take game to Asante Kotoko – Ali

Kano Pillars skipper Rabiu Ali has said ‘Masu Gida’ are not lost on the challenge ahead of their CAF Champions League away decider with Ghanaian outfit Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Nigerians are set to play as guests to the Porcupine Warriors in a preliminary first round second leg fixture in Kumasi, after the first match ended 3-2 in favour of Ibrahim Musa’s side.

The winners on aggregate will secure passage to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel in the second round of qualifying for the championship.

“We are not expecting an easy match in Kumasi against Asante Kotoko,” attacker Ali, who netted the second goal and set up Gambo Mohammed’s match-winner in the first leg, told CafOnline.com.

“Unlike in the first leg, we know what to expect in the second leg match.

“It was a difficult game for us in Kano. Now we have to prepare well ahead for the return leg in Kumasi because we know Asante Kotoko is big club.

“Football is full of surprises and nobody can predict the outcome of the match in Kumasi because it will be a big battle,” he said.

