Kano Pillars release six players ahead of new NPFL season

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL ) side Kano Pillars have announced they have released six players whose contracts had run out at the club.

According to a statement on the Pillars website, the affected players were released based on the report of the technical crew submitted at the end of the 2018/2019 NPFL season.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are Seun Akinyemi, Shammah Tanze and Kamal Sikiru.The trio of Danladi Isa, Hamza Abba Tiya and Meshack Chukwabukem were also released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sai Masu Gida finished as runners-up behind champions Enyimba during the abridged NPFL season but won the 2019 Federation Cup.

In a related development, Pillars also announced they have terminated their contract with Rasheed Afolabi with immediate effect.

While no reason was given for the decision to sack Afolabi, club secretary Sayyadi Abdullahi commended the affected players for the services they rendered to Pillars and wished them a successful future ahead in their respective careers.

Before releasing the players deemed surplus to requirements, Kano Pillars had made some summer signings which includes; Abdullahi Musa, a defender from Wikki Tourists, Nasiru Sani, left fullback from Enyimba and Stone Samuel, an attacking midfielder from Go Round FC.

Others are Alaekwe Chijioke, a striker from Ifeanyi Ubah, and Usman Musa, who is an attacking midfielder from Gombe United.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App