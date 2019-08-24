Kano Pillars face uphill task in Kumasi

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a must win for Kano Pillars as the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, giants take on Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the return leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary Round match in Kumasi.

The Aiteo Cup champions will be going to Kumasi with a 3-2 lead from the first leg played in Kano a fortnight ago but will need to keep their continental dreams alive with a win or a draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 1-0 loss to the Ghanaian champions will send the ‘Masu Gida’ boys back home, thus ending their hunt for a first continental title.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts on Tuesday in a tweet reiterated their desire to kick out Pillars from the competition at Kumasi Sports Stadium.

Pillars burly striker, Nyima Nwagua said he is expecting nothing short of victory against their opponent.

“We are coming out to play and win too. We expect a victory because if Kotoko can score in Kano that means we can also score in Ghana,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the technical adviser of Pillars, Ibrahim Musa said the task before them is big they are not afraid.

He said he has prepared his team adequately for the CAF Champions League duel.

“We have a mountain to climb in Kumasi but we are not pressing the panic button. It is going to be a difficult match for us and our opponents.

“They scored two goals against us in the first leg so we would fight to pay them back in their own coin.

“There is nothing to worry about. We are motivated,” he said.

After three days of closed camping in Kaduna, Kano Pillars left Ghana through Nnmadi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Friday.

It will be recalled that after emerging as first and second winners in the NPFL Super 6 in Lagos, Enyimba FC and Kano Pillars secured the tickets to represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App