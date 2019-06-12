Kano Pillars condemn fans behaviour

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano Pillars yesterday condemned in strong terms the unfortunate incident that happened on Monday after their match against Rangers in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League in Lagos.

After the match ended 1-1, irate fans believed to be supporters of Kano Pillars unleashed mayhem as they attempted to physically assault the match officials.

The Media Officer of Pillars, Malam Idris Malikawa in a statement described the ugly incident as unfortunate just as he said Pillars will never support such unsporting behaviour.

He therefore blamed the incident on people he said were hired to carry out the barbaric act in order to give the club a bad name.

Malikawa also disclosed that following what happened on Monday, the management of the club has cancelled earlier plans to convey the club’s supporters to Lagos for their last match against Lobi Stars.

“Nigerians should bear with us. Kano Pillars FC fans are the most disciplined in the country. It is for this reason that the NFF rewarded our fans with the Best Behaved Fans Club Award at last year’s NFF/Aiteo Award night.

“So what some football fans did on Monday at Agege stadium is unacceptable and such people are not the true fans of the ‘Sai Masu Gida’, Malikawa added.

