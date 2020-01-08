Kano PDP dissolves caretaker committee

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano has dissolved the 27-member state caretaker committee of the party, under Alhaji Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, and formed a new caretaker committee.

This was disclosed at a press briefing addressed by the interim chairman of the new caretaker committee, Mahammina Bako Lamido, at the state headquarters of the party.

Lamido said the dissolution became necessary because the legal mandate given to the committee had expired and it was not renewable by virtue of section 31(2)(e) of the PDP constitution 2017 (as amended) which stated that the time shall not exceed 3 months.

“It is pertinent to state that the illegal and illegitimate caretaker committee, whom have overstayed its welcome, have obnoxiously taken steps of issuing letters of suspension and verbal warning to various members of the party on the allegation of anti-party activities as disciplinary measures without following due process as laid down by the constitution of the party,” he said.

“Therefore, we unambiguously reject the illegal attempt and activities of the expired caretaker committee whom have ridiculed the party since their appointment which does not augur well,” Lamido has said.

He then advised members of the dissolved committee to refrain from parading themselves or making a “purported” claim to the leadership of the party in the state.

Recall that the Rabiu Bichi-led caretaker committee was formed in August 2018 by the National Working Committee of the party after dissolving the state exco following the decampment of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to the party.

