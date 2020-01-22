Kano PDP chair, Rabiu Bichi dumps Kwankwaso, to meet Ganduje

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kano state and a supporter of Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Dr Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi has dumped the PDP and Kwankwasiyya Movement.

It was learnt that Bichi was sacked as the chairman of the party last week.

Bichi, a former Secretary to the State Government during Kwankwaso’s tenure, Daily Trust learnt may likely join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

A source close to the former SSG, confided in Daily Trust that Dr Bichi is expected to announce his defection from the major opposition party in the state and Kwankwasiyya today.

Daily Trust reliably gathered that Bichi has been under serious pressure from members of the Kwankwasiyya movement since the PDP’s defeat at the March 9 governorship election in the state.

According to the source, Bichi was accused of working for the incumbent Governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the APC.

The source added that Dr Bichi was sidelined in most of the activities of the Kwankwasiyya movement even though he was an influential member of the movement.

“My Oga (Dr Bichi) would join Governor Ganduje today at Kano State Government House for the formal declaration of his decamping to APC from the PDP,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal by Abba Kabiru-Yusuf of the PDP challenging the election of Governor Ganduje in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

In a unanimous judgement by a five-member panel led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court held that Kabiru-Yusuf had not demonstrated that the concurrent judgements of the tribunal and Court of Appeal were perverse. The court, therefore, dismissed the appeal, including the cross appeal for lacking in merit.

