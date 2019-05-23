Kano: PDP accuses Ganduje of championship misplaced priorities

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition party in Kano Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted on Kano State Government’s.

The reaction came through the opposition leader and the People Democratic Party governorship candidate in the recent 2019 general election Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf (Abba Gida Gida).

Speaking at an iftar congregation with members of various associations in the transportation sector, Engineer Abba K. Yusuf blasted Ganduje for what he termed as championing misplaced priorities in the state, such as the creation of four new emirates, sacking of all the permanent secretaries and casting aspersion on the reputable Islamic scholars in the state.

“At a time when our major concerns in Kano State were centered around upgrading critical infrastructures such as schools and hospitals to accelerate rapid development, the enemies of the state are determined to create additional liabilities to squander public treasury.”

”We learnt that Governor Ganduje plans to spend hundreds of million naira to build palaces and purchase royal cars to the newly crown emirs at the expense of common citizens who barely can’t afford to pay school fees of their children.”

”We want to clearly draw the attention of the Governor that these are misplaced priorities for a state with over three million out of school children, about four million unemployed youth and millions of almajiri roaming our streets to beg for food without a comfortable shelter,’ he said.

He added that it is heart warming to hear that a high court sitting in Kano has declared the creation of new emirates as null and void stressing that, PDP is assuring the good people Kano that history will repeat itself as soon as he emerge victorious at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Abba further stated that Kano state”s unity as a people remains of utmost concern and that his party will not allow the state cultural heritage built over a thousand years to be destroyed by a mad lion, barking and biting every object that comes its way.

