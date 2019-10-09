Kano on the next level as Ganduje receives accolades after 100 days

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 23rd, an international nongovernmental organization, African Democracy Assessment Network (ADAN)conferred an award of ‘best governor’ on the governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje after careful assessment of his first 100 days in office after his re-election.

This award to many who have been following trends of developmental projects in the state did not come as a surprise given the level of infrastructural projects undertaken by the Ganduje-led people-oriented government.

Presenting the award, Mr. Samson Theodore, the NGO’s regional coordinator of the group said the governor was conferred the honour after careful analysis of achievements recorded under his administration in the first 100 days in office, since his second inauguration as the governor of the state from May 29th, 2019.

ADAN is an African group, based in Dakar, Senegal, which is dedicated to the promotion of democracy across the shores of Africa.

“The choice of governor Ganduje as the best performing governor among all his colleagues across the Nigerian states, was done impartially and without having any prior physical contact with him before the result of our assessment was out. The process and procedures followed before we arrived at this point, were just, fair and near academic exercise.”

He said the award was meant to spur other political leaders to always copy the good work of good leaders on the continent, in order to move the continent to the next level.

“Governor Ganduje is not only performing above expectation, but he takes the leading and the shining position to be the best governor in Nigeria. It is indeed not an easy task” Theodore added.

Among the areas the governor was rated was education, infrastructural development, workers welfare, youth empowerment and many more.

“Under education we unanimously commended your unrelenting commitment in moving the sector to greater heights. It is no more a secret that you fast track and facilitated the accreditation of some programmes offered by state- owned tertiary institutions of higher learning.

“Your bringing to forth, of the government’s intent to establish College of Education, (Technical) for Women, is considered by our panel of research, as genuine policy pronouncement. This also goes a long way for effective and efficient self-reliance strategy for women.Girl child education in its highest position.

“We are amazed that your free and compulsory basic and secondary education policy pronouncement was seriously and genuinely made. This is glaringly manifested in the just concluded Summit on Free and Compulsory Basic and Secondary Education, which took place between 3rd to 4th September.

The group commended the determination and commitment of the governor in integrating Almajiri system of education stressing that it would tame the menace of street begging.

