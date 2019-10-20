Kano NUJ decries abduction of kids

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the abduction of nine kids in Kano by a syndicate.

The union, in a communique at the end of its congress jointly signed by its chairman and secretary, Abbas Ibrahim and Abba Murtala, called for the prosecution of those found culpable.

ADVERTISEMENT

It lauded the Kano police command for the arrest of the kidnappers and rescue of the kids in Anambra State. It urged parents to always monitor their children within and outside school.

Similarly, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya (APC, Kano South) has called for proper investigation into the kidnap saga.

In a motion on the floor of Senate, he said there was the need to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. He noted that the motion was aimed at curbing the ugly trend of kidnapping in the country.

He urged security agencies to intensify efforts at making the country safe for citizens he also advised parents to be security-conscious and appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the country to overcome the current security challenges.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App