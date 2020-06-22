Kano NEWMAP trains 50 farmers on water, soil conservation practices

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Kano has trained 50 farmers on best practices in water and soil conservation in accordance with adopted strategies that will enhance productivity.

This was disclosed by the state NEWMAP Project Coordinator, Malam Musa Shu’aibu, while addressing participants at a training organised by the project in collaboration with other state agencies in the state.

He said the participants are drawn from 5 local government areas of the state, adding that the training which started in December 2019, and concluded in June this year is aimed at introducing the farmers to some adopted farming techniques that will aid in soil as well as water preservation by farmers’ activities.

He added that participants will also be assisted with fertilisers, improved seeds, water pumping machines and other inputs required by farmers.

While declaring the training open, Kano State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, urged the participants to make good use of the knowledge they acquired during the training as well as effectively utilise inputs assistance.

