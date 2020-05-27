Kano loses another monarch

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sarkin Ban Bichi (District Head of Dambatta), Dr. Wada Ibrahim Waziri is dead.

The monarch, who is one of the kingmakers of Bichi Emirate, died on Wednesday after a protracted illness at the age of 89.

Late Wada Waziri was a veteran nursing officer who became popular due to the role he played as the head of operation of the then Kano State Environmental Sanitation Agency, popularly known as Ruwa-Ruwa.

He was a civil servant and a well-respected monarch, who assumed the throne of Hakimin Dambatta (District Head of Dambatta) after the creation of the four additional emirates in Kano State by the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The late Wada was also involved in active politics.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje has condoled with Bichi Emirate Council, families of the late monarch and the entire state over the death of the monarch.

The governor, in a press statement issued and signed by his chief press secretary, Malam Abba Anwar, described the late monarch as one of the pillars of the traditional institution in the state even before his appointment as Sa’in Kano in the old Kano Emirate.

“Kano would forever remain appreciative of the contributions late Wada Waziri Ibrahim made to the development of the state and the nation in general.

“He was a great treasure as an elder, whose exemplary leadership qualities earned him all respect from his generation and the generation that follows,” Ganduje said.

