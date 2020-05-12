Kano lockdown: Police control Kwari market

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police on Monday blocked all entrances into Kwari International Textile market, Kano, as they enforced the 2-week total lockdown imposed on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari over the threat of coronavirus spread.

The two weeks lockdown was expected to end yesterday, but it is not yet clear whether it would be extended, given the rate at which new cases of the disease are being confirmed recently.

Kano State as of Monday has 602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 26 mortalities since the index case was reported on April 11.

Security operatives last Thursday denied thousands of traders and their customers’ entry into the market as the state government relaxes the lockdown for 12 hours weekly.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had, penultimate week, announced that only the commodity market at ‘Yan Kaba and Yan-Lemo fruits market would be allowed to operate from 10 am to 4 pm on Mondays and Thursdays every week besides some neighbourhood supermarkets, as the state intensifies efforts to combat the ravaging virus.

All religious gatherings including Friday and Sunday congregational prayers for both Muslims and Christian faithful have been put on hold for over three weeks.

President Muhammadu Buhari imposed a 2-week total lockdown on Kano after a seven-day initial lockdown declared by the state government.

However, some of the shop owners turned up in large numbers to open up their businesses last Thursday but were chased out by mobile police operatives.

Based on that experience, the police took over all entrances into the market to ensure full compliance by the disgruntled shop owners.

