Kano kids’ abduction: Igbo community calls for stiffer penalty for culprits

ADVERTISEMENT

Igbo community in Kano state has condemned the alleged abduction of nine children aged between 2 to 10 from the state by persons believed to be of Igbo extraction.

The kids were said to have been abducted from various locations within Kano metropolis and sold for trafficking in Onitsha, Anambra state, in the southeastern part of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement jointly signed and issued on Wednesday by the President General, Igbo Community Development Association, Kano state chapter, Chief Ebenezer Chima and the Eze Ndigbo, Kano, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe, the Igbo leaders called for stiffer punishment for the culprits in order to serve as deterrent to others.

The community however commended the Kano state command of the Nigeria Police Force and other sister security agencies for being proactive and responsive in ensuring that the victims are rescued and reunited with their respective families.

The statement states that “We wish to condemn in strong terms the trafficking of nine children of Kano origin by some unscrupulous persons from the South East. We want to commend the police for their proactive investigation and other security agents for their synergy that led to the recovery of the victims and further recommend for very stiff penalty for the culprits to serve as deterrent to others who may be nursing such nefarious act.”

While commending the governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II for their usual understanding, the statement charged all Igbo people resident in the state to always strive to be law abiding as they carry out their legitimate businesses.

Daily Trust had reported that the Police Command in Kano last Friday reunited nine kids who were allegedly kidnapped and sold in Anambra state with their parents.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu who handed the kids to their respective families said some of them had got missing since 2014, but were traced down to Anambra State where they had been sold.

Eight suspects had been arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping and trafficking of the children.

Among the suspects were Paul Owne, Mercy Paul, Emmanuel Igwe, Ebere Ogbodo, Louisa Duru and Monica Orachaa.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App