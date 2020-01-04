Kano, Kaduna emerge overall winners of national Qur’an competition

ADVERTISEMENT

Umar Kabir from Kaduna and Diya’atu Sanni Abdulkadir from Kano emerged the overall winners (male and female) of the 34th National Qur’an Recitation Competition which ended in Lagos today.

The competition, organized by the Musabaqah Foundation for Quranic Recitation in Nigeria/Centre for Islamic Studies, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto in collaboration with the Muslim Community of Lagos State, was last Friday declared open by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The overall winners each carted away a brand new Nissan Almera cars among other cash prizes.

Participants from across the country featured in six categories comprising memorization of the whole Quran with Tajweed and Tafsir, memorization of the whole Quran with Tajweed theoretically and practically, memorization of 40 consecutive Hizbs (chapters) of the Glorious Qurant with tajweed practically.

Other categories are memorization of 20 consecutive Hizbs of the Glorious Quran with Tajweed theoretically and practically; memorization of 10 consecutive Hizbs of the Glorious Quran with Tanghim and Tajweed theoretically and practically and memorization of Juz’ Amma or any two consecutive Hizbs of the glorious Quran with Tajweed practically.

There were other consolation prizes presented to six winners who emerged from each of the categories.

The host state, Lagos, emerged sixth position, carting away six different prizes.

Shehu of Bornu, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, crowned the overall male winner while wife of Lagos Deputy Governor, Alhaja Khadijat Hamza, crowned the overall female winner.

The state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said the state would vigorously pursue religious tolerance and allow every religious adherent freedom to practice their religion.

He said this would go a long way in promoting peace and tranquility, saying it is only in an atmosphere of peace that development can take place.

Governor Mohammed Inuwa of Gombe State, represented by his Commissioner for Education, Dr. Habibu Dahiru, said the Qur’an memorisation competition would promote unity and brotherhood among Muslims, especially the youth in addition to the spiritual and intellectual benefits accrued to the participants.

