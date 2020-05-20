Kano issues protocols for Eid, Friday prayers

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state government has outlined conditions for the Eid and Friday prayers in conformity with the COVID-19 protocols as enunciated by health professionals ahead of the upcoming Eid and Friday prayers.

According to a statement issued and signed by Abba Anwar, the chief press secretary to the government, the protocols which were written in vernacular, would be distributed to the people.

It stressed that the protocols would also be translated into Ajami (Arabic) for general use.

According to the guidelines, the prayers would be conducted within one hour, so as to allow people to disperse quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The one hour will include both sermon and prayers, and packets of face masks would be distributed.

“It is necessary for whoever wants to enter into a Mosque or its surrounding to wear a face mask. To protect himself and others. Water and soap will be placed at entrance. Anyone attending must wash his hands. Sanitizer will also be there,” the statement quoted the governor.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App