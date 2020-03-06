Kano instagram lovers’ wedding postponed

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed wedding between 26-year-old Kano varsity student, Isa Sulaiman and his 46-year-old American girlfriend, Jeanine Sanchez has been postponed till further notice over United States’ visa ban on Nigerians.

The wedding was earlier scheduled for March, but had to be shifted indefinitely over the visa ban to allow the bride-to-be explore other lawful alternatives for the relocation of Suleiman to the United States of America after their wedding in Kano.

Speaking in a telephone chat with Daily Trust, the groom’s father, Malam Suleiman Isa, a retired superintendent of police said a new date would be announced as soon as Sanchez obtains necessary papers for his son’s relocation to the US.

The 26-year-old Isa Suleiman and Sanchez, a mother of two, started dating on instagram about a year ago. She visited the Panshekara home of her lover in January and proposed to marry him and take him to United States.

Isa, a 200 level student of Geography Education at Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano had since declared interest to move to the US to conclude his studies and also build a family with his American lover.

According to groom’s father, “The wedding will not hold in March as earlier planned because of the new policy of United States government on visa ban for Nigerians. However, the American woman is doing her best to explore other available opportunities to secure him papers as an American citizen. Once that is done we shall fix a new date for the wedding.”

It could be recalled that the groom’s father had contacted the Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) to liaise with its American counterparts-the CIA and FBI to conduct in-depth investigation on his daughter-in-law to-be. Asked how far the inquiry has gone, Retired SP Isa said the investigation is still in process.

He said the family is anxiously waiting with hope for the D-day when his son would eventually come close to realizing his dream of tying the nuptial knots with the white woman.

Isa said his decision to settle for the white woman was because Hausa women are not romantic.

He said he has had bitter experiences with some Hausa ladies who he alleged are more interested in material benefits instead of true love.

He said Hausa women don’t go into relationship for the sake of love but because of what they think they would gain in the end.

