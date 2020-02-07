Kano govt unseals Sani Danja’s studio

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Censorship Board, Alhaji Isma’ila Na’abba Afakallah has disclosed that the state government has unsealed Sani Danja’s photo studio in Kano, two days after it was shut down over alleged violation of registration formalities.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Afakallah debunked the allegation made by the ace actor that his studio was sealed off by the state government for political reasons.

Afakallah explained that the sealing of the studio did not have any political coloration of any kind, stressing that over 20 studios were closed along with Sani Danja’s for illegal operation.

He said that Sani Danja had been running the studio for over two years without proper documentation.

He said the state censorship board had sent letters of invitation to the Kannywood movie producer on several occasions to notify him about the registration status of his studio but he failed to honour the invitation until the studio was sealed off two days ago.

Afakallah added that the studio was unsealed after the film producer completed necessary documentation requirements for the running of the studio.

He said, “I have heard people saying that the studio was sealed off for political reasons, that is incorrect, because over 20 studios, including the famous Balancy studios were closed down that same day. May be if it affects only his studio, you would have said this. But as far as I know there is nothing political in what we did, it was just a quest to ensure that all adhere to the existing laws of the land.”

Sani Danja could not be reached to confirm the opening of the studio after it was shut down by the state censorship board as the message sent to his mobile phone was not answered at the time of filing this report.

