Kano to distribute 8 million mosquito nets to residents

The Kano State Government says it plans to distribute eight million insecticidal mosquito nets under the Federal Government’s National Malaria Elimination Project.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Alhaji Bala Muhammed, said the nets would be distributed free to households in October.

The permanent secretary made the disclosure at a media orientation on the modalities for the distribution of the mosquitoes nets, held in Kano.

Muhammed, represented by the State Director Public Health, Dr Imam Wada, implored residents to properly utilise the nets to prevent themselves from contracting malaria.

According to him, using the nets properly is the cheapest way of warding off malaria.

Shedding light on the advantages of using the nets for malaria prevention, the Director Society for Family Health, Dr Omokhudu Idogho, said the method was more economical and easier.

Idogho revealed that about 40 million dollar was expended in purchasing the over eight million treated nets to be distributed in Kano only.

He appealed to the media, to enlighten the public on the effectiveness and methods of using the nets for proper utilisation.

A representative of the Federal Ministry of Health, Hajiya Fatima Bukar in her presentation, said the project had adopted a technology to ensure accountability and effectiveness in the distribution process.(NAN)

