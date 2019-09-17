  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Kano govt takes deliver of 1,000 cattle recovered from rustlers (photos)

Kano govt takes deliver of 1,000 cattle recovered from rustlers (photos)

By Abbas Ibrahim Dalibi Published Date
Ganduje disclosed this while ‎inspecting over 1,000 cows and other property recovered from rustlers at Kwanar Dangora on Sunday in Kano.
Kano state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, said the rustlers were traced from Falgore forest and intercepted at Kwanar Dan Gora while trying to change route.
Iliyasu said the rustlers confessed to engaging in cattle rustling, armed robbery, kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities within Kano and neighbouring states.‎
Members of Miyetti Allah, who spoke at the occasion, commended the state’s security efforts and promised the association’s support and cooperation in the fight against insecurity.
Items recovered from the rustlers were; two AK47 Rifles with 110 rounds of live ammunitions, ‎three Pump Action Rifles with 22 live cartridges, ‎military camouflage uniforms and ‎four mobile handsets.‎
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on all stakeholders to join hands to ensure the success of the community policing initiative to ensure safe and secured communities.‎ Photo by Abbas Dalibi
The commissioner pledged the police readiness to rid the state of crime through community collaboration.‎

Sharing

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.