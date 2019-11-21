Kano govt inaugurates Small Claims Court

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of courts, Small Claims Courts, was commissioned in Kano to ensure speedy dispensation of justice over matters bordering on business transactions.

Speaking to Chronicle, the Registrar in charge of one of the courts, Hajiya Hauwa Isa Abubakar, said the courts were under Abdu Maiwada Abubakar, who was serving as the director of the courts.

“This concept was adopted from Lagos and it was gazette in Kano on August 8, 2018 and formally commissioned in January 2019 by the Chief Justice of Kano State, Hon Sagir Nura Umar,” she said.

She said that cases filed before the courts were expected to be determined within 60 days with an additional 30 days for the enforcement of judgments.

“The courts are governed by Practice Direction Laws and it is civil in nature as Section 9 of these laws allows for settlement or arbitration between parties within one week and if they are able to agree and settle on the matter, the court will accept that as judgment which is binding on all parties,” she explained.

She said so far the courts have handled more than 100 cases, which were mainly minor claims of business transactions of N5million and below.

“This is therefore an opportunity for business people to lodge their complaints directly before the courts as they require no formal procedure in matters referred to as non-complex.

“What became apparent, however, was that many people, especially the business group, for whom the courts were established, are not aware of the existence of the small claims court,’’ she said.

Speaking to Chronicle on the operations of the court, Malam Sharu Abubakar, who sells chickens along Galadima Road, Sabon Gari, said the establishment of the courts would help in resolving issues of business transactions in the state.

“I don’t even think a few courts can accommodate problems of business transactions, but at least, it is good that we have them,” he said.

Alhaji Hamza Ibrahim, the CEO of Hamzee Global Ventures, Kantin Kwari market, said: “We have a lot of cases of that nature, not only in this market, but in all our markets and other places of business.

“These courts would help a great deal, and I can assure you if our people come to know about it, the courts will not be able to accommodate complainants.

“All we know are the normal conventional courts. Our hope is that the courts will serve the purpose for which they were established,” he added.

A businessman who deals in textile, Alhaji Salisu Mu’azu, said: “This is a welcome development. Courts that focus mainly on business transactions of N5 million and below will have a whole lot of cases to deal with, considering what is happening in our businesses of nowadays. I pray that Allah would assist them and ease their work.”

Alhaji Abba Muhammad Bello, the Managing Director of Kantin Kwari, said that he was aware of the inauguration of the courts but was not aware that they were exclusively for business transactions.

“If that is the case, whosoever was behind the idea of establishing such courts must have done a very great and broad thinking on what will benefit people. There is no any other public place that is so chocked up with issues and problems of business transactions like the markets.

“Sometimes you see minor issues that could be settled amicably by two or three people, but because of selfishness of the people, you find that such cases metamorphose into something else,” he said.

He said the small claims courts would go a long way in making the task of market leaders, such as himself, an easy one.

“We can send to these courts some of the cases that will be brought before us and if the courts need any clarification from our side, we will oblige it in order to ensure that they succeed in carrying out their duties,” he added.

He advised traders not to engage in any transaction that will warrant them to go to the courts, but where it becomes inevitable, they should go with open mind and determination to accept whatever is the judgment passed in good faith.

“I am sure, whoever is asked to shoulder the responsibility of such courts, must be a person of impeccable character that will not do anything to favour one person against the other.”

