Kano Govt fumigates 5 places

Kano State government has fumigated five locations where the index patient of Coronavirus visited prior to discovery of his virus status.

Confirming the development to Daily Trust yesterday, the State’s Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa reiterated that the government would never joke with the virus.

Tsanyawa said the affected places were Da’awah Juma’at mosque, Dan Adalan Kano Juma’at mosque, Providian Diagonistic center, FAN Diagonistic center, Prime Specialist Hospital and the resident of the patient.

He said the affected places were shut down and that the government would continue to fumigate them at intervals before they would be reopened.

He assured that the government would do everything humanly possible to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

The commissioner said samples of the people the patient contacted had been taken and so far none of them was found positive.

“These people are still in isolation centres and we will continue testing them until we are convinced that they are not infected before we could discharge them,” he assured.

He called the people of Kano to maintain social distancing as part of the effective measures for containing the spread of the virus.

