Kano government to enforce death penalty on kidnappers

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed the state ministry of Justice to review the Penal Code to enforce death penalty on any person found guilty of Kidnapping in the state.

Ganduje gave the directive in Kano on Thursday, while inaugurating the 16-member commission of inquiry, instituted by the state government to investigate cases of missing persons in the state from 2010 to date.

He said the government found it necessary to take the measure in order to discourage others who might contemplate engaging in criminal and heinous crimes such as child kidnapping in the state.

“I have already directed the Ministry of Justice to amend the necessary penal code law to enforce death penalty on any person found guilty of kidnapping in the state,” Ganduje said.

The governor also announced scholarships to nine rescued children in the state up to university level; and also donated N1 million to each parent of the seven children who have so far been claimed by their families.

“Though education is free from primary to secondary school, the state government will sponsor their education up to university level,” he said.

He said the gesture would go a long way in supporting the parents to ensure that the rescued children were reunited with their families and fully reintegrated into society. (NAN)

