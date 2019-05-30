Kano: Ganduje reappoints Usman as SSG, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the reappointment of Alhaji Usman Alhaji as Secretary to the State Government and Alhaji Shehu Mu’azu as Accountant General.

The governor announced their appointment shortly after he was sworn-in as governor for his second term on Wednesday.

