Kano flood: Reps seek NEMA’s intervention

By Ozibo Ozibo Published Date
A rice farm completely submerged by flood in Kebbi recently.
file photo

The House of Representative has urged the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials for flood victims in Sumaila and Takai Federal Constituencies of Kano.

This followed the unanimous adoption on Thursday, of a motion of urgent national importance by Mohammed Bello (APC, Kano).

Bello, while leading debate on the motion, recalled that on 17 and 22 June, 2019, residents of Sumaila and Takai Federal Constituencies experienced heavy flood, which resulted to loss of properties and displaced over 7,000 persons in both areas.‎

He added that the people were in urgent need of relief materials to ameliorate their plights,‎ saying the provision of such relief materials remained one of the primary functions of NEMA.

He, however, wondered why NEMA was yet to take any concrete step to cushion the effects of the flood on the victims, despite adequate budgetary allocations.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the disaster could lead to cholera outbreak‎ if urgent steps are not taken by NEMA and other relevant agencies.

After deliberations by the lawmakers, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the matter would be referred to the House Committee on NEMA when constituted.‎

