Kano fire service saves 73 lives, N704m goods in 1 month

The Kano State Fire Service Tuesday said it had saved 73 lives and property worth N704 million in 56 fire incidents within the period of one month.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, the Service Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure in a statement in Kano.

He said 17 deaths were recorded and property worth N85.5 million were destroyed by fire during the period.

Muhammed said that the Service received 50 rescue calls and 17 false alarms from residents.

He attributed the incidents to road accidents, open water, well, and the use of inferior electrical materials.

Others were the use of boiling rings, poor handling of electrical appliances, cooking gas, and fireplaces.

Muhammed enjoined parents to caution their children against visiting local swimming ponds to avoid jeopardising their lives, adding that the general public should also handle fire with care to avoid inferno. (NAN)

