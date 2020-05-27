Kano faults allegation over destroyed palliatives

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State government has dismissed reports alleging that palliatives received by the state have been left to spoil in open space without being distributed to the public.

A statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the reports were mischievous and geared at discrediting the government’s efforts, urging the public to disregard them.

The commissioner further revealed that even before the receipt of the palliative items, the state has already recorded its first rainfall and therefore proper arrangement was made to take care of the supplied grains.

“We took into consideration that the rainy season has already begun and we took adequate measures to protect the grains from being destroyed through weather effects by keeping them under a waterproof tarpaulin,’’ the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Malam Garba said the State Fund-raising Committee on COVID-19, which has custody of the food items, is finalising arrangements to commence mass distribution to poor families in the state.

It would be recalled that Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, delivered the consignment to the state two weeks ago.

The intervention of 110 trucks of food items to the state was meant to be distributed to the vulnerable and less privileged as part of the federal government’s assistance to the state to ease hardships during the lockdown period.

The palliatives brought to the state include 5,318 metric tons of rice; 2,438 metric tons of maize; 1,380 metric tons of millet and 900 metric tons of Sorghum.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App