Kano FA battles youths over hazardous ‘Corona Cup’ tournament

Football stakeholders in Kano, led by the State Football Association are facing torrid times as they battle to contain the irresistible urge of the teeming youths in the state to play the game amid the dangerous coronavirus pandemic that has infected millions and claimed nearly one million lives across the globe..

It is now an open secret that as the world battles to halt the fast spreading COVID-19 scourge, a lot of sporting activities which normally attract huge spectators have been suspended, shifted or outrightly cancelled to avoid further spread of the killer virus.

On the global scene, the last major sporting event to be shifted to 2021 was this year’s summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Before the postponement of the 2020 Olympics, all major football leagues in the world were put on hold just as other major sporting events like the London Marathon, world athletics championship, Wimbledon Open, the French Open and a host of others were also affected.

The federal government of Nigeria through the ministry of sports also suspended all sporting events including qualification tournaments for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to the coronavirus.

The country’s football ruling body, NFF collaborated with the federal government by announcing the suspension of all on-field football activities, a decision that was followed by the indefinite suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, by the League Management Company.

Days later, the federal government went a step further in the battle against COVID-19 by placing Lagos, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT on 14 days lockdown which was eventually extended and may end on Monday,

In the same vein, state governments have taken similar steps by locking down their respective states to curtail unapproved and indiscriminate movement in order to make contact tracing less cumbersome.

However, the federal and state governments have been having running battles with Nigerians who are intolerant of the ‘sit and home’ order. Consequently, government at all levels is resorting to the use of force and palliatives to extract compliance.

As difficult as it is, there appeared to be a slight progression in compliance especially on the part of the elites who are better informed about the deadly nature of the virus.

However, last Monday, a major setback that shocked Nigerians to their marrows was witnessed when a video in which youths of kano state were seen playing a football tournament with over 2000 fans in attendance went viral on social media.

The football tournament which is now referred to as ‘Corona Cup’ took place at the time that Kano State is grappling fruitlessly with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the exact venue of the infamous match was a bit contentious, Trust Sports gathered reliably that the match which was organised by some individuals who wanted to whet the unquenchable appetite of the youths for football was staged at Kurna in Kwachiri ward in Fagge local government.

The story of the notorious ‘Corona football match’ in Kano is not isolated, as across the country, most youths have resorted to playing football or exercising their bodies in empty streets or available spaces in their neighbourhoods.

However, what earned the Kano match full scale condemnation is the mammoth crowd that trooped out to cheer the players in total disregard for social distancing.

The risky behaviour by the youths has no doubt caused the government and people of Kano State serious discomfort. Apart from being home to some of the prominent football stakeholders in the country, the chairman of the state FA Alhaji Ahlan Sharu Inuwa is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation.

When contacted by Trust Sports, the FA chairman confirmed that the match held as shown in the video. He, however, said in as much as he understands the passion of the youth for football, organising such a tournament at this time is a show of irresponsibility.

To serve as a strong warning to others who may be nursing similar plan, he also said the FA has since arrested organisers of the tournament just as he assured that they would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Immediately my attention was drawn to the match, I mobilised my board members and we went straight to the venue. We stopped proceedings and arrested the organisers. They are going to be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We are also tracing the referees and officials of the clubs that participated in the tournament. We have already arrested two club officials but we have six more to arrest.

“In order to make sure nothing like that happens again at the venue, we removed all the goal posts and issued a strong warning to the owner of the pitch not to host any match again.

Inuwa said reasonable force would also be applied if it becomes necessary as he said the FA is presently going round the 44 local governments to ensure no football match is held.

“Already I have been contacted by the NFF to explain what happened. I have been told to deal decisively with the situation and I am ready to do as advised.

“However, I want to appeal to the youths to be patient because this is not going to last forever. The association has been supporting them to play football but what is happening now is more than football.

“I want them to know that life is more important than football. So they have to be patient,” he advised.

A renowned sports administrator and former chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima also cautioned the youths of the state against such dangerous behaviour.

While lauding the State FA for its prompt intervention, the patron of Nigeria Olympics Committee said the world is presently faced with an emergency so everyone will have to observe all the rules and regulations available.

“The steps taken by the State FA are right and should be commended. It is true our youths have a passion for football but we can’t allow them to do things at the expense of their lives.

“We are dealing with an emergency situation so I think whatever passion you talk about, it is not something that can be equated with the passion elsewhere in the world. Yet, there is compliance in these places.

“So the question is not about passion but observing the laid down rules and regulations to safeguard lives. Anyone who is doing such a thing (organising football) at this time should be condemned.

“Already it was reported that Police have arrested over 30 of such footballers in Kano so let’s see how it goes,” he said.

However, another prominent football administrator from kano who spoke on condition of anonymity said it is practically impossible to stop youths from playing football despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told Trust Sports that instead of doing what would lead to crisis and upsurge in criminal activities, authorities should allow the youths to continue to play in their neighbourhoods but without any crowd.

“I know about social distancing and the need to stay indoors within this period. However, I know the passion these youths have for the game. If you force them not to play football, you are courting trouble.

“It may result in more problems as some would take to social vices. I suggest they should be allowed to play but not in groups or as teams. It can be one against one or two against two.

“These are youths with a lot of energy so they need to release some. But if they accept to stay off football for now, that will even be better,” he said.

