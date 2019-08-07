Kano employs 800 agric extension workers

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has stated that the state government employed 800 agricultural extension workers to educate farmers on newly adapted agricultural techniques that will drive agricultural activities to a higher level in the state.

The governor made this known when he received a delegation from Sasakawa Africa Association under the leadership of Senior Executive Director of the Association Mr. Osako Katsuhiro, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office, recently.

“Kano is blessed with abundant fertile land with reasonable number of people that practice farming especially in the rural areas. So, our target is that farmers become conversant with new techniques of modern farming,” he said.

Represented by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Ganduje stated that, as important as extension workers were to the development of Agricultural activities, his administration had seen the need for more extension workers hence the increase in their number adding that Kano State Government would continue to partner with the Sasakawa Africa Association particularly in the area of modern agricultural services with a view to improving agricultural activities in the state.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of the association Ms. Fumiko Iseki who spoke on behalf of the delegation stated that, they were in Kano to see the level of their intervention in regards to farming and farmer development.

“Kano is the largest grain market not only in the country but for the whole West Africa, considering its status in the field of agriculture, Sasakawa has attached a great emphasis in ensuring that agricultural activities have been enhanced in the state, “ she explained.

