Kano elders to meet Fashola over deteriorating state of Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Road

Worried by the deteriorating state of Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi road which links Kano to four states, communities in the area have resolved to send a special delegation to meet with the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, to elicit government action.

“We are formally going to lodge a complainant on the deplorable condition of the Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi road, which has become a death trap,” Alhaji Yunusa Haruna-Kauyu, the member representing Gwarzo constituency told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

He said the delegation will comprise the Kano State Commissioner of Works, Alhaji Muazu Magaji, the Senator representing Kano North senatorial zone, Sen. Barau Jibrin-Maliya and members of the House of representatives from the zone among others.

“It is necessary to meet the minister in order to express the concerns of our people on the deteriorating condition of the road.

“It is a very important road which links Kano with four other states and Niger Republic.

“The potholes along the road had witnessed a number of patches, but even the potholes that were patched last year have already gone off.

“What this road requires now is total rehabilitation not patching of potholes.

“So we want the Federal Government to look at the possibility of awarding contract for the total rehabilitation of the road,” Haruna-Kauyu said.

NAN reports that the Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi road is a major link to Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states, as well as parts of Niger Republic.

The road was constructed during the administration of military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and had never witnessed any major rehabilitation since then.

The lawmaker said that the total rehabilitation of the road would boost social and economic activities across the four states and beyond.

