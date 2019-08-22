Kano: Egypt promises synergy with govt in remodeling Almajiri schools

ADVERTISEMENT

The Republic of Egypt has promised to help the Kano state government achieve the smooth implementation of free and compulsory basic and post basic education and remodeling of Almajiri School system.

The Ambassador of Egypt to Nigeria, His Excellency Assem Hanafi Elseify made the disclosure when he received Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who paid him a courtesy visit at the Embassy, in Abuja.

A statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Alhaji Abba Anwar, indicated that Elseify said Egypt had, in the past, gone through this remodeling system of Almajiri schools, which later became worthy of emulation by other countries.

“We look forward to relate closely with Kano state government in this respect. While we are glad to exchange experiences in this area, I am glad to inform you that, we are ever ready to help Kano achieve this objective,” said the Ambassador.

He urged the governor to be steadfast and committed in implementing this, noting in the 60s, the then President of Egypt, Gamal Abdul-Nasser, changed the face of Al-Azhar school from treating purely religious courses to widen the scope to accommodate other courses including Medicine.

Governor Ganduje on his part, thanked Egypt for the good working relationship with Kano, particularly in the areas of education and cultural exchange, saying “We are proud to be associated with your country. Our students are in Egypt studying medicine alongside other courses in humanities. And they are doing well.”

He assured the ambassador of cooperation by his government, saying that Kano’s effort in integrating Almajiri school with the curriculum of the Western education was initiated to strengthen the belief system of Almajiri school, as well as providing skills to them to become self-reliant economically.

