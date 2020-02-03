Kano DisCo to customers: Pay your bills to get constant electricity

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has told its customers across Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states, that it is possible to have uninterrupted power supply if they would pay their electricity bills regularly.

It also said that was possible if the customers will help to report issues of power theft, illegal connection and meter bypass and other attempts at sabotaging installations.

A statement by the spokesman, Ibrahim Sani Shawai said with the massive investment in network expansion and efforts of the Federal Government in the power sector, the only set back to uninterrupted power supply remains the huge debts that some customers have refused to pay and the threat of energy theft.

KEDCO said it is obligated to pay for power transmitted to it by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) without excuse.

“If KEDCO buys and distribute, it needs to get back the money from customers to pay back to secure more for subsequent distribution,” it noted.

The Managing Director of Kano DisCo, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna said: “Our greatest challenge has remained the refusal of some customers to pay bills as well as report issues of vandalism and power theft.

“We have the capacity and the network to give uninterrupted power supply as we have been improving but somehow the huge debts have really become an issue that must be addressed to keep our commitment intact to TCN and other stakeholders because we don’t generate power.”

He said the company was sensitizing the customers on the need for them to partner with the DisCo to collectively guarantee maximum satisfaction.

“Once customers pay and we pay our remittance to TCN and it continues up to the generation line, we would have no issue with getting power to distribute,” Gwamna said.

