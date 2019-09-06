Kano CP parades 100 suspects over different offences

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu has paraded over 100 suspected criminals for various offences, ranging from Kidnapping, armed robbery, cyber crime and drug peddling among many others .

The suspects were arrested from different operational locations across the state within twenty days after eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration by the operatives of the command on operation puff-adder deployed to different parts of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

CP Iliyasu said different forms of weapons including 6 AK-47 combat rifles and 110 rounds of live ammunition, locally-made pistols and knives and cutlasses of different sizes have been recovered from the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He said among the suspects paraded were 17 armed robbers and 8 kidnappers who were confirmed to be part of the syndicates terrorizing communities and travelers along Tudun Wada-Doguwa highway around Falgore forest.

He said the suspects were arrested through a new technical intelligence gathering strategy employed by the command in its bid to rid the state of criminal elements.

He said through community policing strategy, “one Sa’idu Abdullahi and four others were arrested at Falgore Forest, Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano state. Suspects confessed to have involved in series of armed robbery and kidnapping operations around the area and they mentioned other members of their syndicate now at large.

He said the suspects led the police to recover 6 AK-47 riffles with 110 rounds of live ammunition and set of camouflage uniform.

He said investigation is in progress to track down the fleeing members of the gang.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App