Kano CP declares zero tolerance to kidnapping, armed banditry

The newly posted commissioner of police for Kano state, Ahmad Illiyasu has reiterated his commitment to the security of lives and properties in the state, stressing that the police command under his stewardship has zero tolerance to any form of organized crime including kidnapping, armed banditry and cattle rustling among others.

Iliyasu who assumed office this week after the retirement of CP Wakili Mohammed also vowed to build on the legacies of his predecessor by intensifying the war against sales and abuse of hard drugs as well as the menace of street urchins, (yan-daba), in the state capital.

Speaking at a maiden press conference in his office on Friday, the police chieftain appealed to the traditional and religious institutions in the state to join hands with the police in their effort to ensure security of its citizens, saying ‘police alone cannot do it’.

“It is when you have people participate in community policing with their spirits that you know what is happening in the neighbourhood, that’s the only way forward and you can achieve that by working with everybody, law abiding citizens.

“I am therefore willing to work with everybody, professional bodies, the clerics, traditional authorities, people who are in commerce and business to all come along to see that we turn around the security of the state.

“Policing now, even in western clime, the United States of America, people are now trying to get at the community, the grass root people , to bring in people, organizations, professionals, peoples like you, that is the only way you can achieve peace.

“Therefore the veritable tool through which we are going to drive this policy of intelligence based policing as directed by the IGP is through community policing and that community policing is all inclusive, everybody in the society has a duty to play, the police are the public and the public are the police. It is only when you have the trust and confidence of the people that you secure the society” he emphasised.

He advised parents and guardians to caution their wards against any form of criminality emphasizing that the command would deal decisively with anyone caught perpetrating any form of criminality as the command has “zero tolerance for violent crimes, kidnapping, armed robbery, youth restiveness such as Daba, Kalare and drug addiction, drug peddling.

