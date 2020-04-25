Kano Covid-19 patients “responding to treatment”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coordinator, Kano state Technical Response Team for COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Husseni has revealed that most of the coronavirus disease patients in Kano who are currently under treatment in state isolation centres are responding to treatment.

He disclosed this yesterday at a press conference organised by the state Taskforce committee on COVID-19 in order to update the people of Kano about the situation in the state.

The conference was presided over by the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the Africa House.

Husseini revealed that 489 people have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state, among whom 74 turned out to be positive.

Speaking about the ongoing contact tracing embarked upon to identify some of the contacts of the confirmed cases, Dr Husseini said, “We had followed 311 contacts out of which 45 were new and we are able to reach these 311 by phone. 23 out of these 311 contacts are symptomatic.”

He said the state could not record new cases for about three to four days now because the NCDC testing centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital had temporarily shut down for fumigation.

“We are not able to record additional cases because the testing centre in Kano which is under AKTH and is being supplied with by the NCDC under the authority of NCDC not under Kano state government has been shut down due to fumigation that is said to be taking place, and that fumigation we were informed will last for 72 hours.

“However, Kano state government continued to take samples, and we have been sending our samples to Abuja; right now some of our samples are in Abuja for testing and anytime we are going to receive the result of the samples,” he said.

