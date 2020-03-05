Kano court sets aside Oshiomhole’s suspension order

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday set aside the ruling of an FCT High Court which suspended the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The interim injunction granted for the maintenance of status quo was secured following an ex-parte application filed before it by one Rabi’u Muhammed Aliyu against the APC and others as respondents.

Delivering the court’s verdict, the presiding judge, Justice Lewis Alagoa, ordered that the status quo be maintained pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The judge also ordered the return of security personnel attached to Oshiomhole and his office.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

EDITOR’S PICK: Court suspends Oshiomhole as APC chairman

Daily Trust reports that an FCT High Court in Abuja had yesterday suspended Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the APC.

Justice Danlami Senchi, on Wednesday, ordered Oshiomhole to step down pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal as the APC chairman.

The court order had followed a motion on notice filed on January 16 by Comrade Mustapha Salihu, the APC National Vice Chairman for North East; Anselm Ojezua, the party’s Edo State chairman; and four others.

The motion had Oshiomhole, APC, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and State Security Service (SSS) as the respondents.

There have been calls from sections of the APC for Oshiomhole to resign, just as he was suspended by the Edo State chapter of the party since November 2019.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App