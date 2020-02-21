Kano Court sentences housewife to death by hanging for killing husband

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano High Court presided by Justice A. T. Badamasi, on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old housewife, Rashida Sa’idu, to death by hanging for pushing her husband to his death from the stairs.

The convict, who lives at Dorayi Quarters Kano, was convicted on a charge of culpable homicide, which contravened Section 221 of the penal code.

Prosecution counsel, Mrs Maryam Jibrin, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb.25, 2019.

Jibrin said that on the same day at about 8:00 p.m., the convict suspected her 53-year-old husband, Mr Adamu Ali, of infidelity when he was having a telephone conversation at their Dorayi Quarters resident in Kano.

“In the process they engaged in a fight and the convict pushed her husband during the struggle from the stairs to his death,” she said.

The prosecution said until his death, the victim was a lecturer at Federal College of Education, Kano.

Jibril called four witnesses to prove her case of culpable homicide against the suspect.

However, counsel to the convict, Mr Illiya Dauda, who denied the charge, called two witnesses to counter the allegation of culpability in the death of her husband.

But the Judge, held that the prosecution had proven his case beyond reasonable doubt, saying that the convict was responsible for the death of her husband.

” The convict has been sentenced to death by hanging,” he said

