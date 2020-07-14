Kano: Court remands man for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of a 55-year-old man, Abdullahi Haladu, at Goron Dutse Custodial Centre for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl.

The defendant, who lives at Unguwar Mahauta Gani Village, Kano, is facing a one-count charge of rape, contrary to Section 283 of the penal code.

The Prosecutor, ASP Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that Isa Uba of the same address, reported the case at Sumaila Police Division, Kano, on June 29.

He alleged that, on the same date at about 8p.m, the defendant deceived and lured the child into his room situated at Unguwar Mahauta and raped her.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Idris adjourned the case until Aug. 31, for mention. (NAN)

