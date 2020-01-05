Kano: Court remands corps member over alleged murder

ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate’s Court sitting at No Man’s Land in Kano has ordered a corps member serving in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state, Jepthan Peter Makwin, to be remanded till February 4, 2020 pending the hearing of his bail application. He is standing trial over the death of an eight-year-old boy.

Mr Makwin was accused of beating the victim, Hassan Suleiman, a class 3 pupil of Old Mosque Islamiyah School, Bebeji to death in October last year.

According to the coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano State, Alhaji Ladan Baba, “The unfortunate incident happened about 3:17pm on Thursday, October 25 at Bebeji town, where a corps member, Jepthan Peter Makwin ran after the deceased who came in to pluck fruits from an umbrella tree within the Corpers’ Lodge.”

Baba said in a statement that in the process, the boy fell and hit his head on the wall of the entrance of the lodge and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead afterwards.

At the court sitting on Friday, presided over by Magistrate Fatima Adamu, the bail application was objected to by the prosecuting counsel, Nasiru Aminu Fagge.

After listening to the arguments of both parties, Magistrate Adamu ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody, and adjourned the case to February 4 for hearing on the bail application.

