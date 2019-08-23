Kano court remands 2 over alleged murder

ADVERTISEMENT

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Friday ordered the remand of two men, Ja’afaru Ahmadu, 27, and Ubali Ahmadu, 26, in prison for allegedly causing the death of one Mr Ali Bello, by hitting him with sticks on his head.

The defendants, who live at Kwalele Village in Albasu Local Government Area of Kano State, were charged with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that the defendants and one Ayuba Ahmadu, now at large, on Aug.1 attacked the deceased in his house at Kwalele Village.

Lale alleged that the defendants used cutlass and sticks to inflict injuries on the victim’s head and other parts of his body.

“The victim was rushed to Takai General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.”

The defendants, however, denied committing the offence.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 97 and 221 of the Penal Code.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison pending the advice from the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions. (NAN)

